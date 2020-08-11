Gerald Nemanic

Gerald "Jerry" Nemanic born September 18, 1941 died August 5, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. He attended University of North Dakota and University of Minnesota, where he took a degree in literature and journalism (1963). Jerry earned a PhD in English at University of Arizona (1969). He was a professor at University of Arizona, California State University at Long Beach and at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago (1967-1996). He founded the Great Lakes Review, a journal of Midwest Culture; and published the landmark Bibliographical Guide to Midwestern Literature (University of Iowa Press, 1980). On Chicago Public Radio he hosted "Writing Chicago", half hour interviews with Chicago literary figures, which later was expanded into "Book Gallery" on the NPR satellite network. Jerry reviewed books and wrote travel articles for the Chicago Tribune. Jerry is survived by his wife Donna, his grand-daughters Rachael and Erin, and his brother Todd (Mariela) and two nieces, Karla and Katya.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store