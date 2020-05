Or Copy this URL to Share

Happy 7th heavenly birthday to "my special guy" - my husband Jerry - to our best ever Dad - & to our greatest Pop Pop & Great Pop Pop in this world!



Forever loved -



Forever missed-



Forever in our hearts!



Love, All of Us





