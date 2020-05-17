Gerald Ordman
Gerald "Jerry" Ordman, 78. Beloved father of the late Jason Ordman, loving brother of the late Jaclyn Ordman Tompkins (late Burton Tompkins), treasured uncle of Jeffrey (Jill), Randi, and Danny Tompkins and great uncle of Justin, Jennifer and Marina Tompkins. Gerald, a graduate of the University of Denver and an original member/trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, was a lover of baseball and a devout Chicago Cubs fan. Gerald enjoyed a second home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where he owned Hogs and Kisses Saloon. Services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
