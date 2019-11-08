Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Benedict Church
Gerald Ottesen Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Ottesen, 79, of Chicago, IL, passed away on November 6, 2019. Loving husband of Gloria, nee Martolini. Beloved father of Kathleen (Julian) Murphy, David (Lori) Ottesen, and Amy (the late David) Reichle. Adored grandfather of Meghan, Brian, Michelle, Erin, Lauren, Katharine, Nathan, Grant, and Nolan. Dear brother of Margaret (the late William) Anderson. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral services Monday, November 11, 9 AM from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago to St. Benedict Church for a Mass at 9:45 AM. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, or Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club, www.nbgc.org. Visitation Sunday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
