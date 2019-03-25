|
Gerald P. Crohn, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, 3/24/2019; beloved husband of the late Phyllis nee Klempner for 44 years; loving father of Sandra (Gene), Lori (Mark) and Sherry (Gerald); cherished grandfather of Danielle, Melissa, Geoffrey, Ashley, Jordan, Joshua, Jaci and Austin; devoted son of the late David and Ethel Crohn; dear brother of the late Mel Crohn. Chapel service, Tuesday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be the or the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019