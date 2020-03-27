|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Rosenstein, 85. Husband of Delores, nee Paul; cherished father of Mark (Kathy), Steven (Trinh), Elin (James) Lonergan. Grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to 13. Lifelong devoted Chicago sports fan especially the Bulls, Cubs, Bears & the DePaul Blue Demons. Jerry would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis, therefore, the family has made the difficult decision to ask for a private graveside service and will not be holding Shiva. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's name can be made to The , .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020