Mesa- Gerald Swierczynski, 76, passed away April 11, 2019. Gerald was born August 16, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Mary Mateja and Stephen Swierczynski. Gerald graduated from St. Rita High School and later served in the U.S Army during the Korean conflict. Gerald and his wife raised two sons, Thomas and Robert. Gerald was known for riding his Harley and driving for the Teamsters nearly 40 years. Gerald loved his family where they resided on the southwest side of Chicago. The things Gerald loved most in life was his family and his work. Gerald is survived by: brothers Eugene and Joseph, sons Thomas and Robert, grandchildren Sophia, Kaitlynn, Bonnie, Ryan, and Joseph. A memorial service will be held for Gerald in Chicago at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on W. 87th street and Hamlin Avenue in Evergreen Park, IL at a date to be announced this summer.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019