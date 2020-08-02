1/
Gerald Van Viator
Gerald Van Viator, 80, of the Holmstad Retirement Community in Batavia and formerly of Roselle for 50 years, passed away July 23, 2020. Gerald served as a professor at Illinois Benedictine University teaching Accounting. He is the beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Beales); loving father of, Renee (the late Joseph) Flaherty, Michele (Donald) Wood, and Michael (Melissa) Viator; adored grandfather "Bop" of, Christopher, Samantha, Hayden, Kathleen, Joey, and Deeana. Funeral services were held private. He was laid to rest in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Naperville. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Moss Family Funeral Homes, Batavia, 630-879-7900, www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
