Gerald "Gerry" Zych age 78, died at home on November 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Loving husband of 52+ years to Madonna (née Keller), father to George (Brenda) and Geralanne, papa to Devon and Nicholas. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gerry is preceded in death by his parents John and Bernice (née Szeszol), brothers Leonard (Elaine), Robert (Patricia), Norbert (Sandra). Deacon of the Archdiocese of Chicago for 33 years. Private funeral at St. Giles Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to foundation.nm.org
to support oncology patients.