1/
Gerald Zych
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Gerry" Zych age 78, died at home on November 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Loving husband of 52+ years to Madonna (née Keller), father to George (Brenda) and Geralanne, papa to Devon and Nicholas. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gerry is preceded in death by his parents John and Bernice (née Szeszol), brothers Leonard (Elaine), Robert (Patricia), Norbert (Sandra). Deacon of the Archdiocese of Chicago for 33 years. Private funeral at St. Giles Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to foundation.nm.org to support oncology patients.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved