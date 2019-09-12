|
Geraldine Anne Baranski, age 83, passed away Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019 in Prospect Heights, IL. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Susan (Richard) Kehoe, Richard, Jr. (Barbara), Stacie (Marek) Rachelski, and Sandra (Paul) Janis; cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Jonathan and Jeffrey Pestka, Matthew (Stephanie), Emily and Nicholas Janis, and the late Timothy Baranski; fond sister of the late Theresa (the late Anthony) Stankiewicz; dear daughter of the late Joseph and the late Victoria Bednarz; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Long time parishioner of St. Constance Church and member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #740. Visitation Friday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Constance Church, 5843 W. Strong St. Chicago. Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or https://donate.mercyhome.org/. For more info, call (773) 545-3800.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019