Geraldine (Gerry) A. Gozder (nee Pioro), beloved wife of the late Charles W. Gozder, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. Gerry is survived by her five children: Mary Therese (Craig) Musgrave; Charles (Sherry); Carol Horak; Nancy (John Stevens); Joseph (Amy Vail). She will be remembered as Gigi by many, especially her beloved grandchildren: Zosia, Charles, and Nadia Horak; Zachary Musgrave; and Mitchell (Jamie) Stevens. As her life's journey continued, she also enjoyed the addition of more family members in Jeff Ongenae, and the children and grandchildren of Sherry Gozder. In her own words, "I had a very beautiful life with a loving family and so many wonderful friends". Born May 11, 1938, she lived with her late parents, Joseph and Sophie Pioro, and attended both Lourdes High School and St. Anne Nursing School. Over the years, Gerry worked in the delivery room at Holy Cross Hospital, hosted many parties, golfed, traveled extensively, and played Mahjong. She enjoyed conversation and much laughter with family and friends in Illinois and Florida. Gerry will be missed by many, including sister-in-law Grace (John) Simonaitis, brother-in-law Paul (Christine) Gozder, many nieces and nephews, her special godchildren, many loving relatives, and numerous dear friends. Gerry's children look forward to a time we can be together and celebrate her life. Memorials can be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20014. Services and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020