More Obituaries for Geraldine Hlavac
Geraldine A. Hlavac

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine A. Hlavac Obituary
Geraldine A. Hlavac (nee Fajnor) beloved wife of the late Glen Hlavac; loving sister of Judith (James) Riley and Shirley (the late Donald) Proffitt; dearest aunt of Colleen Jage, Kristen Gioia, James Riley, Edward Riley, Patrick Proffitt and Denise Proffitt; cherished great aunt of 11 and two on the way. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il, 60459 to St. Albert The Great Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Evergreen Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
