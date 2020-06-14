Geri
God bless you and I will always miss you. Thank you for being trusted cousin. You were great.
Geraldine A. Mulhall nee Monks age 89, late of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Edward E. Mulhall. Devoted mother of Janet (Roger) Douglas, Diane (Jim) Delach, Mary (Kendrick) Cowdery, Cynthia (Mike) Hayes and the late Tom (Linda) Mulhall. Proud grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 11. Loving sister of Ruth Serafin and preceded in death by 10 siblings. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews and a loyal friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Due to current government guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, 17500 84th Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Shady Oaks Camp or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.