|
|
nee Bordenaro, age 86, of Homer Glen passed away on February 19, 2019. Happily married for almost 61 years to Kenneth Bodenhagen. Loving mother of Karin (George Simatovich), Janet (Greg) Pappas, William (Wanda) Bodenhagen, and Ken (Anna) Bodenhagen. Cherished grandmother of Gregory, Brooke, Michael, Nicolette, and Jessica. Dear sister of Ronald (Suzanne) Bordenaro and the late Margaret (the late Leonard) Giuliano. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, caring cousin, and fond lifelong friend of many. She will always be remembered for her wonderful cooking, sense of humor, and the great love for her adored grandchildren. Family and friends to gather Saturday, April 27, 2019; visitation 9:30 am, funeral mass 10:30 am at St Bernard Catholic Church, 13030 W. 143rd Street, Homer Glen, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019