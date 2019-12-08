Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Carlson Obituary
Geraldine 'Gerri' R. Carlson, 93, passed away December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard E. Carlson. Loving Mother of Cindy Carlson, Marty Carlson, Ron (Sharyl) Carlson, Mary Jo (Mark) Sikorski, Tom (Jane) Carlson, the late Howard Scott (Natalie) Carlson. Cherished grandmother of nine. Great grandmother of two. Fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwood Crossing Life Care Foundation or Rainbow Hospice. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -