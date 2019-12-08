|
|
Geraldine 'Gerri' R. Carlson, 93, passed away December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard E. Carlson. Loving Mother of Cindy Carlson, Marty Carlson, Ron (Sharyl) Carlson, Mary Jo (Mark) Sikorski, Tom (Jane) Carlson, the late Howard Scott (Natalie) Carlson. Cherished grandmother of nine. Great grandmother of two. Fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwood Crossing Life Care Foundation or Rainbow Hospice. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019