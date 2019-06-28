|
Geraldine D'Andria, nee Sapp, of Westchester, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Louis; loving mother of Claudia (Jim Patton) D'Andria, Louis (Suzanne) D'Andria and Joy D'Andria; proud grandmother of Grace, James and David Patton and John, Ellie and Matthew D'Andria; dear sister of Joan, Fred and the late Eleanor Dorothy, John, Christine, Eleanor, Francis and Joe. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donald R. Smith, Director. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019