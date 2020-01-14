|
Geraldine D. 'Geri' Bronson (nee Connolly), age 69, beloved wife of John W. Bronson; loving mother of Elizabeth (Keith Gallian), James (Joanna) and Katharine; cherished grandmother of Ella, Matthew, Charlotte, Violet, Harper and Fletcher; dear sister of Therese (the late Stan) Urish, Colleen (Edward Vendel) Connolly, James (Victoria) Connolly, Mary Joan (Edward) Liva, Judith (Edward) Crane, Joseph (Sandy) Connolly, Anne (John) Buckley, Marie Kingsbury, Mark (Vickie) Connolly, Paul (Nancy) Connolly and the late Patricia (Richard) Murphy; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Society, 4340 East-West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020