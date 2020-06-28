Geraldine Daneck (nee Murphy), 90, at rest June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Jacob Daneck for 70 ½ years; Loving mother of the late Susan (Thaddeus) Sochack, Christine (Eric) Villiger, Dennis (Phyllis) Daneck, the late David (June) Daneck and Diane (Steven) Ludwikowski; Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Elliot, Eric, Craig, Brandon, Brian and great-grandmother of Jeremy, Teddy, Lucy, Olivia, Charlotte, Michael, Matthew, and Mia; Dear sister of the late Marie Murphy, late Edward (late Mary) Murphy, late Agnes (in infancy), late Joseph (late Mary) Murphy, late James (late Marie) Murphy, late John (Catherine) Murphy, late Thomas (in infancy), late Francis Murphy, Bernard (late Frances) Murphy, late Gerald (late Eileen and late Shirley) Murphy, late Mary (late Edward Theis and late Richard Busch), Norbert (late Dolores) Murphy and Clare (late Howard) Thompson. Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Geraldine was the last of the first set of twins born at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago and a long standing member of Central Stickney Senior Club. Memorial donations to Season's Hospice or American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation for Geraldine Daneck will be held on Sunday, June 28th from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL, 60465. Funeral Monday beginning 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation rites to be accorded and interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info. 708-598-5880
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.