May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Mrs. Geraldine Daneck, my Mother-in-law was a wonderful person. She was an asset to society and humanity. She fulfilled Gods wishes, She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, etc, etc. May she rest in peace and may God bless her soul. We always loved and cherished her and we always will.

Thaddeus Sochacki

Family