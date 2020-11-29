Geraldine E. Heinz, nee Sheair, 99 of Arlington Heights, formerly of Boca Raton, FL passed away November 24, 2020. Geraldine was the beloved wife of the late John A. Heinz Sr. DDS; loving mother of Jack (Patty) Heinz, Jan (Tom) Radley, FJ. (Susan) Heinz, Mark (Lisa) Heinz, Geri (Todd Nick) Heinz and Sue (Jim) Ronayne; proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 16. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Service and Entombment will be private. The funeral mass will be livestreamed and the stream will begin at 10:20 AM on Monday November 30, 2020 and will be accessible at the following locations: http://www.stjamesah.org
