Geraldine E. Heinz
Geraldine E. Heinz, nee Sheair, 99 of Arlington Heights, formerly of Boca Raton, FL passed away November 24, 2020. Geraldine was the beloved wife of the late John A. Heinz Sr. DDS; loving mother of Jack (Patty) Heinz, Jan (Tom) Radley, FJ. (Susan) Heinz, Mark (Lisa) Heinz, Geri (Todd Nick) Heinz and Sue (Jim) Ronayne; proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 16. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Service and Entombment will be private. The funeral mass will be livestreamed and the stream will begin at 10:20 AM on Monday November 30, 2020 and will be accessible at the following locations: http://www.stjamesah.org, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch or Periscope. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
