Geraldine Evelyn Yozze, nee Tanac, Age 84, passed away on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Yozze. Loving mother of Eugene (Mary) Yozze, Jr., David (Melissa) Yozze, Dyane (Kenneth) Joiner, Joseph (Deborah) Yozze, Julie (Tony) Bruce, Jerald (Susan) Yozze and Mary (John) Hoch. Dear grandmother of Andrew (Courtney) Yozze, Adam Yozze, Samantha Yozze, Jack (Jennah) Yozze, Jayna (Sam) DeLaurentis, Tarah (James) Hoffmann, Lauren Yozze, Austin Yozze, Benjamin Bruce, Marissa Bruce, Tyler Yozze, Mason Vaglica, Bailey Vaglica and Maxwell Vaglica. Dearest great-grandmother of Jordan, Jiavanna, Anabelle, Valentia, Sam, Jacen, Kallie and MacKenzie. Cherished daughter of the late Julia (nee Cerny) and the late Michael Tanac. Fond sister of the late Sylvia (the late Frank) Kral and the late Irene (the late Robert) Noakes. Also survived by many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Family Villa (Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago) or Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral services held privately for family members only in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.