Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Geraldine F. Kostka

Geraldine F. Kostka Obituary
Geraldine F. Kostka, nee Herold. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell; loving mother of Stanley (Joan), David, Eugene, Mitchell (Susan), James, and the late Christopher and Dawn; dear grandmother of Carrie, Megan, Mitchell, Matthew, Sean, Timothy, Virginia, Josh, Christopher, and Jackie; great-grandmother of 7; fond sister-in-law of Adeline Kraynak; special mother of Susan and Michelle. Special thank you to her caregiver Lori Martinez. Past president St. Clare de Monte Falco Archconfraternity. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th Street to St. Rene Goupil Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 p.m. (708) 425-0500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
