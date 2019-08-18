Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Fekete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Fekete

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Fekete Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Fekete, age 85 of La Grange Park. Beloved partner of the late Michael Rossiter; loving daughter of the late Louis Fekete and Barbara Fekete, nee Pecka; dear sister of the late Bob Fekete and Barbara G. Fekete; aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin of many; friend to all, especially to her Plymouth Place and Elmhurst Bike Club friends. Gerry was an avid volunteer at the Morton Arboretum and had a deep love for nature. She was also a devoted member of the Riverside branch of the American Association of University Women. Interment Private, Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now