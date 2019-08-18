|
Geraldine "Gerry" Fekete, age 85 of La Grange Park. Beloved partner of the late Michael Rossiter; loving daughter of the late Louis Fekete and Barbara Fekete, nee Pecka; dear sister of the late Bob Fekete and Barbara G. Fekete; aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin of many; friend to all, especially to her Plymouth Place and Elmhurst Bike Club friends. Gerry was an avid volunteer at the Morton Arboretum and had a deep love for nature. She was also a devoted member of the Riverside branch of the American Association of University Women. Interment Private, Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019