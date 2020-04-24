Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Service Can be Viewed on Geraldine's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Geraldine Fox Obituary
Geraldine Fox, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Leo Fox. Loving mother of Iris Fox, Marlene (Bruce) Roth, Shelley (Chris Kambak) Fox, and Cary (Cindy Spina) Fox. Cherished grandmother of Barry (Stacy), Marcey (Jeffrey), Jason (Dawn), Stephanie, and Justin and great-grandmother of Zoey, Jacob, Leah, Liam, Meadow, Dylan, and Devin. Dear sister of the late Irving (survived by Ida) (the late Arlene) Zeman and the late Marilyn (the late Jerold) Coren. Due to global public health concerns, the service can be viewed on Geraldine's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com at 2:00PM Friday (Live) or any time after. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020
