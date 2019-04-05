|
Geraldine G. 'Gerry' Puljung, age 77 of Western Springs; beloved wife of John J. Puljung for 55 years; loving mother of John M. Puljung, Meredith (Daniel) Weith, & Michael (Angel) Puljung; dear sister of Terrence Held & the late Patrick Held; preceded in death by loving parents George & Geraldine Held. Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55thSt., Countryside. Funeral prayers 10:45 a.m. on Monday, April 8, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass 11:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name to the American Kidney Fund are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
