Geraldine Garvey
1941 - 2020
Geraldine S. "Geri" Garvey (nee Hothersall), 78, of Western Springs, IL, at rest April 27, 2020. Born November 12, 1941 in Chicago, IL to John and Susan Hothersall. Beloved wife of Ralph; loving mother of Ralph Jr. "Rocky" (Erica); devoted grandmother of Nora, Amelia and Piper; dearest sister of Barry (Carol) Hothersall and Susie Martineck; dear aunt of Denise Marciszewski. Geri taught at Gower Middle School in Burr Ridge for 50 years. She enjoyed her many friendships along with the wonders of her cell phone! A Celebration of Geri's Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Dear Garvey Family - please accept my heartfelt condolences on the Geri's passing. Although I only chatted with her a few times over several years about genealogy, I heard this news through another distant cousin. I trust that your many memories will keep your heart warm through this difficult time. You will all be in my thoughts.
Marsha Thomas
Acquaintance
