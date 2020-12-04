Geraldine "Gerry" Hyman, nee Yoffe, age 93, of Morton Grove, respected retired elementary teacher in District 63, beloved wife of the late Ernest Hyman; loving mother of Barbara Hyman and Steve (Linda) Hyman; adored grandma of Paul and Leslie Hyman; devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Lena Yoffe; cherished sister of the late Irving Yoffe and dear sister-in-law of Doris Yoffe; treasured aunt and cousin to many. The graveside service and shiva is private. The service will be livestreamed Friday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Gerry's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
or Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.