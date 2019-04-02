Home

Geraldine Irwin Obituary
Jeri Irwin was born Geraldine McGovern in Chicago, IL on April 18, 1938 to Juliette (nee Faynor) and John Patrick McGovern.Jeri had one sister, Eleanor Patrick, now deceased. She is survived by Patrick Family members, all of the greater Chicago area, and other scattered family and friends.Jeri and her husband Cliff Irwin, who died in 2009, were long-time Villagers who loved world-wide travel, books, music, and were active in and supportive of the Opera Club, The Central Florida Lyric Opera, the Philharmonic Orchestra, and the University of Florida, which received many of their collections. Jeri also supported many charities and institutions.Jeri worked 20 plus years for Leo Burnett Company, Inc. When they merged and went international, Jeri became the first International Services Coordinator establishing communication systems at various levels among their first 25 offices and the home office in Chicago.Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
