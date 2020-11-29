1/1
Geraldine J. (Tarvainis) Grabau
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerry" J. (Tarvainis) Grabau, 81, died of illness on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Manor of Kenosha, Kenosha, WI.

Geraldine Tarvainis was born on November 30, 1939 at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago to the proud parents of Albert Tarvainis and Agnes Herstowski. She was the oldest of 4 children.

Gerry graduated from Lourdes High School in Chicago. She focused her career in owning and managing her own travel agency. She was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance.

Gerry married Casey Frank Kaminski. Her second marriage was to Gerald Felix Grabau.

She is survived by five children Kevin Kaminski, Michael Kaminski, Mary Schoel, Brian Kaminski and Tammy Kennedy, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brother Ken Tarvainis and sister Elaine (Wright) Tarvainis.

Memorial service: will be held at a later date April 2021 in Schaumburg, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved