Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000

Geraldine J. Judickas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine J. Judickas Obituary
Geraldine J. Judickas, nee Pesek, age 87. Loving wife of 66 years to a devoted husband Joseph M. Loving mother of Grant (Rose), Keith (Marcia), Victoria (Reed) Reilly, Peter (Colleen), Dean (Nancy), and the late Joseph III and Troy. Dearest grandmother of Dana (Ritch) Castillo, Lauren (Anthony) Long, Colin Reilly, Dale, Sara, Taylor, Jason Reilly, Jacquelyn, Zackery, Emma, Cole, Aiden, and Evan. Great-grandmother of Sky and Koda. Cherished daughter of the late James and Ella Pesek, nee Barkley. Beloved sister of the late Audrey (the late Robert) Luth. Fond aunt, great-aunt, and friend of many. Dear sister in law of Len (the late Carol) and the late Sylvia (the late John). Geri was active with the Cub Scouts, loved her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed golfing, bowling, painting, and taking numerous trips to Naples, Florida. She always had a positive outlook on life and never complained during her illness. Visitation Sunday 3-8 PM. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Alexander Church for a 10 AM Mass. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -