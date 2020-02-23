|
Geraldine J. Judickas, nee Pesek, age 87. Loving wife of 66 years to a devoted husband Joseph M. Loving mother of Grant (Rose), Keith (Marcia), Victoria (Reed) Reilly, Peter (Colleen), Dean (Nancy), and the late Joseph III and Troy. Dearest grandmother of Dana (Ritch) Castillo, Lauren (Anthony) Long, Colin Reilly, Dale, Sara, Taylor, Jason Reilly, Jacquelyn, Zackery, Emma, Cole, Aiden, and Evan. Great-grandmother of Sky and Koda. Cherished daughter of the late James and Ella Pesek, nee Barkley. Beloved sister of the late Audrey (the late Robert) Luth. Fond aunt, great-aunt, and friend of many. Dear sister in law of Len (the late Carol) and the late Sylvia (the late John). Geri was active with the Cub Scouts, loved her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed golfing, bowling, painting, and taking numerous trips to Naples, Florida. She always had a positive outlook on life and never complained during her illness. Visitation Sunday 3-8 PM. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Alexander Church for a 10 AM Mass. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020