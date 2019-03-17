Home

Geraldine J. "Jerry" Nigro

Geraldine J. "Jerry" Nigro Obituary
Geraldine J. Nigro, age 87, at rest on March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Loving mother of John A. Jr. and Jeffrey A. Nigro. Daughter of the late Peter and the late Clara (nee Raczkowski) Wawrzyniak. Dear sister of Gloria (John) Wojnicki. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday March 18, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Tuesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and then proceed to St. Rosalie Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles, Il. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
