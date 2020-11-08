1/
Geraldine M. Haagenson
1935 - 2020
1935 – 2020

Geraldine Mae (Waytula) Haagenson – (Jer)

Jer died on October 31, 2020 from lung cancer and heart failure. She was a long-time resident of River Forest, IL, though had lived in Stuart, Florida for several years as well. She was the daughter of Peter F. Waytula and Eleanor V. (Tully) Waytula. She was the sister of Beverly (George) Linsner, and Ronald (Bette) Waytula. She was married to Robert G. (Bob) Haagenson in 1960 and was the happy mother of a daughter and a son –- Jill A. Haagenson the proud mother of Nate and Gabe Kennedy, and John R. Haagenson the proud father of Katie, Bobby, and Jack. Affectionately known as "Granjer"", these grandchildren were the light of her life and brought her much joy. She was a cherished Aunt and greatly loved by her many nephews and nieces, and dear friend to many. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister, her brother, and her daughter Jill.

She was an active tennis player for many years and enjoyed a good adventure whether it was on land or water. She loved being with family and friends and enjoyed their company. A proud catholic and follower of God, she weekly attended mass at St. Giles and St. Luke's parish. She was an exceptional Grandmother, Mother, Aunt, and friend to all. She was always available to lend a helping hand and courage through her relentless positive outlook on life. A celebration of life event for family and friends will be at a later time.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street
Forest Park, IL 60130
708-366-2200
