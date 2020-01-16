|
|
Geraldine M. Kempe (nee Tyne), longtime resident of Barrington Hills and Barrington, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, surrounded by her family. Born in New York City on February 26, 1931 to Gerald and Gertrude Tyne. Gerry was active in theater and dance while growing up and was the youngest women to be accepted into the New York City Ballet Company. She graduated from Hunter High School and cum laude from Caldwell College in 1951. While working as a technical writer at Bell Laboratories, she met her future husband. Gerry moved with her husband to Barrington Hills in 1962 and was very involved in the community and village government. While raising her family, she held a variety of positions: Teacher, bank teller, school library assistant, designer, and eventually began her own antique business with her sister. In her later years, she was a volunteer to several church groups and local thrift stores. A steadfast friend, Gerry met for decades with her closest girlfriends for Breakfast Club. Continuing education was an important part of her life and she took a variety of classes such as motorcycle skills and martial arts. Gerry held a rare Illinois concealed carry permit and visited the range regularly to maintain her marksmanship skills. She enjoyed seeking out antique treasures at area garage sales and auctions, traveling abroad to the French countryside and the Danube River countries, as well as whitewater rafting in the Grand Canyon. Her sense of adventure was second only to her unique sense of style. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James A. Kempe. She leaves behind three children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, Il 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, Il 60010.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020