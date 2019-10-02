Home

Geraldine Lombardi
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Community
2515 W. Palatine Rd
Inverness, IL
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Community
2515 W. Palatine Rd
Inverness, IL
Geraldine M. Lombardi


1924 - 2019
Geraldine M. Lombardi Obituary
Geraldine M. Lombardi, nee Governale, passed away peacefully on September 30th. She was 95. Beloved wife of the late Mario for over 64 years. Devoted mother of Michael (Geralyn) Lombardi and Domenica (the late Raymond) Roehrborn. Cherished grandma of Michael (Avani), David (Deanna) and Philip (Malarie). Caring great grandma of Shayna and Nevin. Loving daughter of Leoluca and Domenica Governale. Adoring sister of the late Vincent Governale, Joseph Governale, Patricia Medley, Tonida Governale, Marie Governale and Louis Governale. Fun loving aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Instate at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Rd, Inverness on Friday from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
