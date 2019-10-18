|
|
Geraldine M. "Jerre" McPartlin (nee Cronin), age 91, of Chicago, IL (formerly River Forest, IL); beloved wife of the late State Rep. Robert F. McPartlin, loving mother of twelve to Robert G. (Sally), Susan J., Marilyn T. (Alan) Van Wetering, Nancy A.(the late Lawrence T.) O'Brien, Frank L. (Nancy), William B., Elizabeth A. (Patrick J.) O'Brien, Michael J. (Kelly), Brian J. (Amy), and the late Francis, Dorothy and Gerald McPartlin. Proud grandmother of 24, great-grandmother of 29, and great-great grandmother of 1, cherished daughter of the late William and Bess Cronin; dear sister of the late Dorothy (Jack) Higgins, Elizabeth, Marilyn and William Cronin; fond sister-in law, aunt and friend of many. Jerre, as she is known to her friends and family, was born July 29, 1928 and raised on the west side of the City of Chicago, attending Resurrection Grammar School, Siena High School and Rosary College. She began her career in the labor movement as a business representative for the School Lunchroom Employees Local 129 of the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Union (H.E.R.E.) in 1976. From her first day on the job, she took on the tough fights and dedicated her life to the working people and families of the union she represented. She quickly rose the ranks to Vice-President of Local 1, servicing thousands of unionized workers in the hospitality and food service industries. Recognized for her abilities, she was appointed a member of the Chicago Federation of Labor's Executive Board in 1981, ultimately becoming the first woman in history elected to the Chicago Federation of Labor as First-Vice President in 1985 and honored in 1995, was named "Labor Woman of the Year" by the Chicago Federation of Labor for her achievements, leadership and dedication to strengthening the Chicago labor movement. She was a proud delegate many times to the Democratic National Convention and remained active fighting for justice and equality for her union brothers and sisters until her retirement at the age of 83. Jerre was a tireless community leader devoting her time and efforts unselfishly to many worthwhile causes for the past several decades, including Misericordia, , Mercy Hospital, Amvets Post #13, the Jesuit Partnership Foundation, Concern Worldwide USA, the Irish American Labor Council and the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee and Queen's Contest, serving as Chief Judge for over three decades. She will be greatly missed by many who loved her passion for life, laughter and beautiful singing voice. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed to Saint Luke Church, 7600 Lake Street, River Forest for a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019