Geraldine M. Mokate


1926 - 2020
Geraldine M. Mokate was born July 8, 1926 in Chicago to the late William and Elsie (nee Bartz) Mokate and passed away on April 2, 2020. Gerrie is survived by her dear sister, Lorraine (late Robert) Pape, and loving aunt to Ruth (Larry) Martin, Julie (Nick) Demos, Karen (late Tony) Magnifico, Robert (Connie) Pape, Jr., William (Melanie) Pape, Richard Pape, Susan (Roy) Beatty, Tom (Meghan) Pape, Mark Pape, and many dear great-nieces and great-nephews and their children. Services are private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
