Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
103rd St. & Central Park Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
Geraldine M. Scott Obituary
Geraldine M. Scott, nee Hill, Devoted wife of the late Richard (Lt. CPD); Loving mother of Ann (Donald) Reidl, Richard (Ret. Lt. CPD), Peggy (Brian Ret. CFD) Corley, and Kathleen (James) McCollam; Proud grandma of 12, and great-grandma of 10; Beloved sister of William "Skip" (late Brenda) Hill, late Elleneen Todd-Burke, and the late Michael (Helen) Hill; Dear aunt and friend to many; Visitation Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, September 6, 2019 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little Company of Mary Breast Cancer Foundation, www.give.lcmh.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
