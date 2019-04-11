Home

Geraldine M. Woldman Obituary
Geraldine M. Woldman, nee Swierenga, age 88, of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Peter; loving mother of James (Annette), Gary (Cindy), David (Kim), Phil (Kim), Tom (Judy) Woldman; devoted grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 10; fond sister of the late Roger "Buck" Swierenga; aunt of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Saturday, April 13th from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to Providence Life Services or Timothy Christian Schools are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
