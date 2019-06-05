Geraldine Mulherin, 96, of the Edgewater neighborhood passed away peacefully on May 29. Her positive spirit and kindness to all reflected by her amazing smile will be sorely missed.



Gerry was born to Greek immigrants in 1922 and didn't speak English until she was 6. In spite of that she assimilated and became a strongly independent woman, committed to her family and community. She was married to George Mulherin. She was an avid reader, loved to watch PBS and attending many musicals and play. She could be found walking every day throughout the neighborhood. Her commitment to social justice was reflected in her service as a Minister of Care for St. Ita's church. But most important to her was her extended family. She was a constant force in their lives.



Gerry is survived by her daughter Catherine Smith (Steve Smith), grandchildren, Jenny Smith (Nathan Lingafelter), and Andrew Smith (Laura Smith), great grandchildren, Holden and Caroline Smith, her siblings Cora Valio, the late Stella Koseras and late Theodore Vasiliw, her good friends Laura Jalette, Anita Hayward and Karen Anagnost and numerous nieces and nephews and numerous grand nieces

and nephews.



A celebration of her life will take place on June 10 at St. Ita's Church, 5500 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by Mass at 10:30.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Care For Real or Sarah's Circle.