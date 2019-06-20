Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Geraldine P. Rock Obituary
(nee Quinn). Beloved wife and best friend of the late Robert L. Rock. Dearest mother of Pat (Roger) Fraser, the late Danny, Kathy (late Don) Bennett, late Rob (Nora) Rock, Ginny (Joe) Deacon, Peggy (Phil) Ternes. Precious grandma of Chris (Sonia Pasquali) and Matt (Sarah) Fraser, Michelle (Bill) Marousek, Lisa (Tony) Travaglini, Stephanie (Dan) McIntyre, and Tim (Cara) Bennett, Nate (Angela) Rock, Joe (Narry Kim),the late Kristin, Tony, Doug (Joanne) Deacon, Courtney (Chad) Murphy, Lindsay (Chad) Uthe, Pete (Polly Nevins), Gretchen and Maddie Ternes. Most cherished "G.G." to Damiano, Amedeo and Phoebe Fraser, Alexa, Sianna and Caidon Marousek, Brayden, McKenna and Addison Travaglini, Landon and Erin McIntyre, Tessa Rock, Quinn and Jude Murphy, Colton and Ryder Deacon, Jaxon, the late Taelor, Brady and Cash Uthe. Devoted aunt of the late Mary Ellen Sisk, Terri Hilger, and Laurie Ognar. Dear sister-in-law of the late Joan Dumpert. Treasured friend of Lory Parker. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Mary Catholic Church, Mokena, IL for a Celebration of Life Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Rock , Geraldine P.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
