|
|
Geraldine "Geri" Packowitz nee Bressler, 82, beloved wife of Norman for nearly 60 years; loving mother of Howard and Ron (Liv); cherished Grandma of Roberta Mueller, Marc Mueller and Daniel Packowitz; dear brother of Harold (Marlene) Bressler; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Chapel service, Thursday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020