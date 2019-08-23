Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Geraldine R. Gardner


1920 - 2019
Geraldine R. Gardner, 98 of Tequesta, FL, formerly of Arlington Heights was born October 4, 1920 in Weymouth, MA to John and Margaret (Smith) Colligan and passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. Geraldine was the beloved wife of the late Donald Gardner; loving mother of Robert (Linda) Gardner and D. Craig (Mary) Gardner; cherished grandmother of Warren Jacques and Tracy Snyder and dear sister of the late Eleanor Shea and Ann Scott. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27 at 9:15 AM and proceed to St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers please contribute to . Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
