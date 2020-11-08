1/
Geraldine R. Ryan
1930 - 2020
Geraldine R. Ryan, nee Schiavone, of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Lawrence W. Loving mother of Kevin (Molly), Kathy (Bob) Braband, Beth (Kenn) Nemec, Lynne (the late Frank) Pavel, Mike (Beth) and Mary (Randy) Smith. Devoted grandmother of Kevin (Mary), Caitlin (Tom), Keenan (Virginia), Brianna (Trevor), Trevor (Christine), Jack, Tess, Matthew, the late Jennifer, Colleen (Greg), Christine (Bob), Joseph, Jennifer, Sean, Katie, Alyssa and Abby; Great-grandmother of Ellie, Maggie, George, William, Andrew, Elizabeth, Nathan, Elizabeth, Edward, the late Gabriel, Evelyn, Madelyn, Maura, Isabella, Sebastian and Adeline. Dear sister of the late Beverly (the late Robert) James. Funeral Mass and entombment have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, appreciated. To offer condolences, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Auntie's endearing love for family, friends along with her contagious smile and hugs will always be remembered!!!
Debbie Snellings
Family
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
