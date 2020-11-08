Geraldine R. Ryan, nee Schiavone, of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Lawrence W. Loving mother of Kevin (Molly), Kathy (Bob) Braband, Beth (Kenn) Nemec, Lynne (the late Frank) Pavel, Mike (Beth) and Mary (Randy) Smith. Devoted grandmother of Kevin (Mary), Caitlin (Tom), Keenan (Virginia), Brianna (Trevor), Trevor (Christine), Jack, Tess, Matthew, the late Jennifer, Colleen (Greg), Christine (Bob), Joseph, Jennifer, Sean, Katie, Alyssa and Abby; Great-grandmother of Ellie, Maggie, George, William, Andrew, Elizabeth, Nathan, Elizabeth, Edward, the late Gabriel, Evelyn, Madelyn, Maura, Isabella, Sebastian and Adeline. Dear sister of the late Beverly (the late Robert) James. Funeral Mass and entombment have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, appreciated. To offer condolences, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com