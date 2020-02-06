|
Geraldine R. "Jerrie" Whitney (nee Mavon). Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Whitney. Loving mother of Robert II and Stephen (Caryl) Whitney. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Joseph) Jacob, Sarah (Griffin) Keenan and Meredith, C.P.D. (Peter) Carey. Fond great-grandmother of Matthew, Connor and Gavin Jacob, Griffin, Jack, Whitney and Charlotte Keenan, P.J. and Colin Carey. Devoted daughter of the late Girard and Gertrude (nee Shipner). Sister of the late Catherine (the late Allen) Flagler and the late Philip (the late Marge) Mavon. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jerrie was an avid traveler, gardener, and golfer, who touched the lives of everyone she met. Longtime parishioner and pillar of St. John Fisher parish and community. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave. Chicago. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Fisher Tuition Assistance. For info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020