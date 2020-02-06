Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine R. Whitney


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine R. Whitney Obituary
Geraldine R. "Jerrie" Whitney (nee Mavon). Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Whitney. Loving mother of Robert II and Stephen (Caryl) Whitney. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Joseph) Jacob, Sarah (Griffin) Keenan and Meredith, C.P.D. (Peter) Carey. Fond great-grandmother of Matthew, Connor and Gavin Jacob, Griffin, Jack, Whitney and Charlotte Keenan, P.J. and Colin Carey. Devoted daughter of the late Girard and Gertrude (nee Shipner). Sister of the late Catherine (the late Allen) Flagler and the late Philip (the late Marge) Mavon. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jerrie was an avid traveler, gardener, and golfer, who touched the lives of everyone she met. Longtime parishioner and pillar of St. John Fisher parish and community. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave. Chicago. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Fisher Tuition Assistance. For info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -