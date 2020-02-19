Home

Services
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:45 AM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
1415 Lies Rd.
Carol Stream, IL
View Map

Geraldine Rita Prebis

Geraldine Rita Prebis Obituary
Geraldine R."Jere" Prebis nee Bigott, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of Larry (Liz).Cherished Grandma of Britney and Brendan. Dearest sister of Marian (the late Jim) Sidor and the late Lenore. Many other relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Friday 9:45 am From Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream to Corpus Christi Catholic Church 1415 Lies Rd. Carol Stream For Mass 10:30 am. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM at Brust. Entombment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton,IL 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
