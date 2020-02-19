|
Geraldine R."Jere" Prebis nee Bigott, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of Larry (Liz).Cherished Grandma of Britney and Brendan. Dearest sister of Marian (the late Jim) Sidor and the late Lenore. Many other relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Friday 9:45 am From Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream to Corpus Christi Catholic Church 1415 Lies Rd. Carol Stream For Mass 10:30 am. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM at Brust. Entombment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton,IL 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020