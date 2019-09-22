|
Geraldine R. Lesniak (nee Bieleski), 90, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2019. She will always be remembered for her sincere generosity in giving to others. Geraldine valued family above all else supporting her children and grandchildren in everything they did in life. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Stanley C. Lesniak Jr.; children, Thomas (Kathleen) Lesniak, Timothy Lesniak, Stanley C. Lesniak III, and Christine (Ronald) Kern; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Thomas Jr. (Lisa), Vanessa, Derek, and Jason; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jake, Audrey, Joseph, and Mia Jo. Dear sister-in-law of Alice (and the late John) Kot and loving aunt to many nephews and nieces. Geraldine's beautiful caring soul and smile will be deeply missed. Heaven has truly gained an angel. Prayers requested only.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019