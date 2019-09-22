Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Lesniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Ruth Lesniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Ruth Lesniak Obituary
Geraldine R. Lesniak (nee Bieleski), 90, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2019. She will always be remembered for her sincere generosity in giving to others. Geraldine valued family above all else supporting her children and grandchildren in everything they did in life. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Stanley C. Lesniak Jr.; children, Thomas (Kathleen) Lesniak, Timothy Lesniak, Stanley C. Lesniak III, and Christine (Ronald) Kern; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Thomas Jr. (Lisa), Vanessa, Derek, and Jason; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jake, Audrey, Joseph, and Mia Jo. Dear sister-in-law of Alice (and the late John) Kot and loving aunt to many nephews and nieces. Geraldine's beautiful caring soul and smile will be deeply missed. Heaven has truly gained an angel. Prayers requested only.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.