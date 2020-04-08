Home

Geraldine Shanahan

Geraldine Shanahan Obituary
Geraldine ("Jeri") Shanahan, 77, of Orland Park, daughter of the late Geraldine M. and the late John E. Shanahan Jr., died suddenly at home March 11 of coronary disease. Jeri taught in both the Catholic and public school systems for a total of 39 years. She also served as religious education coordinator at St. Damian Parish in Oak Forest. She will be remembered by her family and by many close friends. Interment at Mount Olivet cemetery was private; a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Fisher Church at a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
