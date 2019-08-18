Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Swift Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Swift Taylor Obituary
Geraldine (Gerry) Swift Taylor, 80, of Lake Forest, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren in the early morning hours of August 14, 2019. Gerry was born in Chicago and raised in Lake Bluff. She graduated from The Bell School in Lake Forest and then graduated from The Masters School (Dobbs) in Dobbs Ferry, New York. She then attended The University of Geneva in Geneva Switzerland. Gerry was an avid nature lover and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren in the great outdoors. She was a loyal and dear friend to many and enjoyed traveling to beautiful golf destinations. She loved her dogs, horses, golf, tennis, and quiet walks on the beach. She spent countless hours reading and laughing with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she was the joyful matriarch for the McLaughlin and Taylor families. We will always remember Gerry for the kindness and compassion she shared with her family and friends, many of whom were lifelong. Gerry is survived by Alex McLaughlin (Scott) Close and her children Charlotte and Erin; Geraldine "Cindy" McLaughlin (Jeff) Kuchman and her children Emily, Taylor, and Connor; and Peter McLaughlin and his children Caroline and Madeleine. She is predeceased by her parents, Geraldine Swift Taylor and A. Thomas Taylor, her first husband, Peter Brewer McLaughlin, and her second husband, Harold P. O'Connell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gerry's wonderful doctor's initiatives: Dr. Martha Twaddle, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Palliative Care. (website). A private memorial service and reception will be held at a later date. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now