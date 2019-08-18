|
Geraldine (Gerry) Swift Taylor, 80, of Lake Forest, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren in the early morning hours of August 14, 2019. Gerry was born in Chicago and raised in Lake Bluff. She graduated from The Bell School in Lake Forest and then graduated from The Masters School (Dobbs) in Dobbs Ferry, New York. She then attended The University of Geneva in Geneva Switzerland. Gerry was an avid nature lover and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren in the great outdoors. She was a loyal and dear friend to many and enjoyed traveling to beautiful golf destinations. She loved her dogs, horses, golf, tennis, and quiet walks on the beach. She spent countless hours reading and laughing with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she was the joyful matriarch for the McLaughlin and Taylor families. We will always remember Gerry for the kindness and compassion she shared with her family and friends, many of whom were lifelong. Gerry is survived by Alex McLaughlin (Scott) Close and her children Charlotte and Erin; Geraldine "Cindy" McLaughlin (Jeff) Kuchman and her children Emily, Taylor, and Connor; and Peter McLaughlin and his children Caroline and Madeleine. She is predeceased by her parents, Geraldine Swift Taylor and A. Thomas Taylor, her first husband, Peter Brewer McLaughlin, and her second husband, Harold P. O'Connell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gerry's wonderful doctor's initiatives: Dr. Martha Twaddle, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Palliative Care. (website). A private memorial service and reception will be held at a later date. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019