Geraldine Jaeck
Geraldine W. "Gerry" Jaeck

Geraldine W. "Gerry" Jaeck Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" W. Jaeck, nee Wennerstrand, 89, of Wilmette, May 16, 2019. Wife of the late James William "Bill". Loving mother of Scott (Mariann Mayberry) Jaeck, Kathy (Chuck) Hall, Chris (R.G.) Heydt, Carrie (Jay) Gleason. Loving grandmother of Jared, Graham, Andrew, Lukas, Sam, and Maeve. Great Grandmother of Olivia. Sister of Shirley Klinka, Ed Wennerstrand, and Judy Wennerstrand. Gerry was a passionate theatre supporter, avid bridge player and life long Cubs fan. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Memorial Service Saturday, June 15, 2019, 1:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1024 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois, 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or to . Interment Private. Info 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
