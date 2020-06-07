Geraldine Weiss
Geraldine "Geri" Weiss, nee Bayman, age 89; beloved wife of Norman; devoted mother of Mark (Laura) and Sheldon (Kathleen) Weiss; cherished grandmother of Michelle, Michael (Erin), Kevin, Brittany (Hubert) Zanczak, Aaron and Kyle Weiss, Russell and Kelle Meza; cherished great grandmother of Anna, Olivia, Arielle and Aidan. Due to the current health crisis, service and interment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood are private. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
