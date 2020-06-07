Geraldine "Geri" Weiss, nee Bayman, age 89; beloved wife of Norman; devoted mother of Mark (Laura) and Sheldon (Kathleen) Weiss; cherished grandmother of Michelle, Michael (Erin), Kevin, Brittany (Hubert) Zanczak, Aaron and Kyle Weiss, Russell and Kelle Meza; cherished great grandmother of Anna, Olivia, Arielle and Aidan. Due to the current health crisis, service and interment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood are private. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.