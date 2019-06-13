Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Resources
Geraldine "Gerry" C. Wolff, nee Belcher, 87, of the far northwest side of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Wolff. Loving mother of Sandra (Henry) Czyz, Robin (David) Schabes and Cheryl Wolff. Proud grandmother of Lauren (Paul) Lotz, Melissa (Andy) Parada and Lindsay (fiance Gregory Johnston) Czyz. Great grandmother of Henry Lotz. Dear sister of Betty Ann (Victor) Faraci, Bernice (the late Kenneth) Pekarek, Susan (the late Bruce) Newton, Leon (Barb Foster) Belcher, Jerome (Karen) Belcher, Tom (Diana) Belcher, the late Beverly (the late Kenneth) Kobus, the late Eddie and the late Jim Belcher. Fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 4 until 8 pm. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am prayers at funeral home to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Memorials appreciated to . Interment St, Joseph Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
